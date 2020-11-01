Speaker of Korean National Assembly begins Vietnam visit

The visit is being made at the invitation of Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.



The Speaker is accompanied by members of the National Assembly Jun Hye-sook, Suh Jung-sook, Bae Jin-gyo and Park Sang-hyuk, and Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan.



The Vietnam-RoK relations have developed comprehensively and pragmatically on the basis of political trust between the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, similarities in history and culture, mutual economic assistance, and people-to-people exchange.



After their relationship was upgraded to a strategic cooperative partnership in 2009, the two countries have become each other’s important partner, with strongly developing cooperation in economy-trade-investment and labour, and development cooperation.



Collaboration in culture and education, and people-to-people exchange has expanded in both quantity and quality, serving as an important foundation for the two countries’ people to enhance their mutual understanding.



Particularly, the Vietnam-RoK and RoK-Vietnam friendship parliamentarians’ groups have served as a bridge to connect the legislatures and peoples of the two nations.