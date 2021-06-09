  1. National

Special posters raise awareness of Covid-19 prevention

A poster project, jointly carried out by the Veterans Association of Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung district and the Youth Union of the district’s Bach Khoa ward, has helped raise public awareness of the Covid-19 prevention and control. The posters are special as they are drawn on electric booths on the streets.

 

 

Special posters raise awareness of Covid-19 prevention ảnh 1 A poster on the Health Ministry’s 5K message: Khau trang (facemask)- Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration) helps citizens get used to living safely with the COVID-19 pandemic in ‘new normal’ state. (Photo: VNA)
Special posters raise awareness of Covid-19 prevention ảnh 2 Electric booths on Hanoi streets are decorated with posters aiming to raise public awareness of Covid-19 prevention. (Photo: VNA)
Special posters raise awareness of Covid-19 prevention ảnh 3 The posters help raise public awareness of the Covid-19 prevention and control. (Photo: VNA)
Special posters raise awareness of Covid-19 prevention ảnh 4 The poster on electric booth attracts a passer-by’s attention. (Photo: VNA)
Special posters raise awareness of Covid-19 prevention ảnh 5 The project aims to raise public awareness of Covid-19 prevention and control. (Photo: VNA)

