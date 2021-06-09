Special posters raise awareness of Covid-19 prevention

A poster on the Health Ministry’s 5K message: Khau trang (facemask)- Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration) helps citizens get used to living safely with the COVID-19 pandemic in ‘new normal’ state. (Photo: VNA)
Electric booths on Hanoi streets are decorated with posters aiming to raise public awareness of Covid-19 prevention. (Photo: VNA)
The posters help raise public awareness of the Covid-19 prevention and control. (Photo: VNA)
The poster on electric booth attracts a passer-by’s attention. (Photo: VNA)
The project aims to raise public awareness of Covid-19 prevention and control. (Photo: VNA)