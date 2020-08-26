Specialised zones in Phu Quoc Marine Protected Area adjusted

Of the more than 40,909 ha of the Phu Quoc Marine Protected Area, the strictly-protected zone covers over 7,087 ha, including some 6,658 ha for seagrass conservation in the northeast of the island and nearly 429 ha for coral conservation in the south.

The zone for ecological recovery covers more than 11,537 ha, including some 11,363 ha for seagrass ecosystem recovery in the northeast and 174.68 ha for coral ecosystem recovery in the south.

There are also 1,212 ha for seagrass and another 8,605 ha for coral in the 9,817-ha service - administrative zone.

A buffer zone of about 12,467 ha has also been set up to minimise the impact of socio-economic activities on seagrass and coral conservation.

To promote conservation and tap into the potential the Phu Quoc Marine Protected Area holds, Kien Giang authorities are perfecting cooperative models between the Phu Quoc National Park and related parties, with consideration given to the application of new technologies to recover ecosystems and resources and creating new livelihoods for local people.

Authorities are also stepping up communications to raise public awareness, developing aquatic breeding facilities, strictly managing fishing activities, and boosting environmental monitoring.

