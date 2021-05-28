Spokeswoman: Vietnam seeks to diversify Covid-19 vaccine supply sources

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is holding discussions with ministries, agencies, and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control to conduct vaccinations for the diplomatic corps, international organisations, and foreign correspondents residing in Hanoi.

During the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on May 27, Hang said that as directed by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnam’s representative agencies abroad have been negotiating with vaccine producers and suppliers worldwide to access more supply sources and increase vaccination coverage for Vietnamese at home, contributing to driving back the pandemic.Vietnam has successfully negotiated with AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and the COVAX Facility on securing vaccines. It is also working with other countries and partners to diversify supplies, she said, adding that the Government has decided to establish a Covid-19 vaccine fund to receive, manage, and use donations to buy, import, study, produce, and use vaccines at home.The Government's Resolution No 21 dated February 26, 2021 on the purchase and use of Covid-19 vaccines lists nine priority groups for vaccinations, including frontline staff in the fight against Covid-19 and the elderly, she said.Regarding vaccine passports, Hang said Vietnam has yet to issue specific regulations on entry for those vaccinated against COVID-19. As several countries are applying such a policy, relevant Vietnamese agencies are working on proposals on the matter.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also partnering with authorities to study the experience of other countries to recommend an entry-exit policy as well as open the door to visitors, to achieve the dual goal of effectively combating the pandemic and promoting socio-economic development, she said.