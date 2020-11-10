Sri Lanka supports flood-hit victims in central region

Deputy Director of the Southeast Asia - South Asia - South Pacific Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affair Pham Hung Tam hosted a reception for the diplomat, and received the donation.



Ambassador Gamage expressed his sympathies over heavy losses of life and property caused by storms hitting central provinces in recent weeks.



He said he believes that the authorities and people in affected localities will soon overcome difficulties and stabilise their lives.



The ambassador took the occasion to once again thank the Vietnamese Government for supporting the Government of Sri Lanka with medical supplies for preventing COVID-19 worth US$30,000.



For his part, Tam expressed gratitude for the embassy and Sri Lanka people in Vietnam for assistance they have given to Vietnamese people and flood victims in particular.



Mutual support between the two nations in difficult times are practical actions to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, he said.