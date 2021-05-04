Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC becomes Secretary of Hai Phong City



The newly appointed Secretary of Hai Phong City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang will be a member in the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of Hai Phong City Party Committee from 2020-2025 and lead the city’s Party Committee as a replacement of Le Van Thanh, who has just been voted as the Deputy Prime Minister.

Secretary Tran Luu Quang was born in 1967 in Trang Bang District of the southern province of Tay Ninh. He graduated from the university as a mechanical engineer before obtaining the master degree of public management.

He was once the Deputy Director of the Tay Ninh Province Department of Planning and Investment, the Secretary of Trang Bang District Party Committee, and Standing Vice Chairman of Tay Ninh Province People’s Committee. Then he became the Secretary of Tay Ninh Province Party Committee from 2010-2015.

In February 2019, Mr. Quang was assigned to replace Tat Thanh Cang as the Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam