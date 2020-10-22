  1. National

State Counsellor of Myanmar inquires after flood victims in Central Vietnam

SGGP
State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi sent a telegraph to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to inquire after deadly floods and landslides in the Central region. 

State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi (Source: VNA)

State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi (Source: VNA)

In the telegraph, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi expressed her deep sympathy towards the Vietnamese Government and the flood victims.

In addition, she believed that with spiritual and solidary resilience, the Vietnamese Government and people would soon overcome the current challenges and difficulties from natural disasters. 


By Thanh Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more