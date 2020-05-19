State leaders visit Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh

Leaders of Party and State visit Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh on his 130th birthday.



At the mausoleum, the leaders paid tribute to great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh for the nation's revolutionary career.





The delegates included Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former State President Tran Duc Luong, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Van An, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Chairman of Vietnam Central Fatherland Front Committee Tran Thanh Man and other state leaders.After visiting Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh, the state leaders visited, laid wreaths carrying the words “Eternal Gratitude to the Heroic Martyrs” and offered incenses at Monument for Heroic Martyrs at Bac Son Street in the capital city of Hanoi.After that, the grand meeting marking the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh was solemnly held at the Vietnam National Convention Center in Hanoi.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong