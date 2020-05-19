  1. National

State leaders visit Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh

On the occasion of the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890- 2020), a delegation of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President, National Assembly, Government and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front yesterday visited and laid wreathes at Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh. 

State leaders lay wreathes at Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh (photo:Viet Chung)

The delegates included Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former State President Tran Duc Luong, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Van An, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Chairman of Vietnam Central Fatherland Front Committee Tran Thanh Man and other state leaders. 

At the mausoleum, the leaders paid tribute to great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh for the nation's revolutionary career.
After visiting Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh, the state leaders visited, laid wreaths carrying the words “Eternal Gratitude to the Heroic Martyrs” and offered incenses at Monument for Heroic Martyrs at Bac Son Street in the capital city of Hanoi. 

After that, the grand meeting marking the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh was solemnly held at the Vietnam National Convention Center in Hanoi.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

