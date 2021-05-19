State President, HCMC’s leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and HCMC's leaders offer flowers to Uncle Ho at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation including Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and representatives from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC recalled the late President’s glorious life and revolutionary career.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and HCMC's leaders offer incenses to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch.

The late President is the genius leader of the Vietnamese Party and people, and a symbol of the backbone and the boundless efforts to overcome challenges for the independence and reunification of the country.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offer incenses to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch.

The delegates also paid respect to late President Ton Duc Thang at President Ton Duc Thang's memorial room in the museum.

President Ton Duc Thang was the leader of the working class, a brilliant example of industriousness, honesty and integrity, a wholehearted leader to serve revolution, and people. He was born on August 20, 1888 in An Giang Province. He was awarded the Gold Star Order in 1958 for his contribution to the country, making him the first to receive the highest decoration of the Party and State; and the Lenin Peace Prize in 1967. He led the Red Trade Union which is now the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor. He was the first President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. In 1912, Ton Duc Thang led the strikes of Ba Son workers which started his revolutionary life.

The delegates also visited an exhibition featuring a range of photos of President Ho Chi Minh in the Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch.

The delegation then offered flowers to Uncle Ho at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh