State President’s amnesty decision announced

The beneficiaries will include those who are serving their fixed-term sentences in jail, those who have life sentences reduced and those who have sentences suspended.

They must show good conduct, serve at least half of their fixed-term sentences, and at least 15 years for those who have their life sentences reduced to fixed-term sentences.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Maj. Gen. Le Quoc Hung affirmed that the process of considering the amnesty must be conducted openly, democratically, scientifically, objectively and transparently in accordance with the law.

The consideration process must also ensure that there is absolutely no discrimination between Vietnamese and foreign inmates if they meet requirements.

According to the deputy minister, over 100,000 inmates are serving their sentences in detention establishments across the country.