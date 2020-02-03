Statue of late Party General Secretary Truong Chinh inaugurated

The statue was made from copper alloy material with sculpture of traditional bronze cast which was located in Xuan Truong Town of Xuan Truong District with a height of 7.2 meters, surface area of 55 square meters and average thickness of 3.5cm.Attending the inauguration ceremony were Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Organization Commission Pham Minh Chinh; Prof., Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, Director of Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.The late Party General Secretary's real name was Dang Xuan Khu who was born on February 9, 1907 in Hanh Thien village, Xuan Hong Commune, Xuan Truong District, the northern province of Nam Dinh.Truong Chinh was the outstanding leader of the Vietnamese revolution as well as the excellent student of President Ho Chi Minh.

By Tran Luu- Translated by Huyen Huong