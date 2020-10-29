Storm-triggered landslides bury 11 people, isolate 200 workers in Quang Nam

In the evening of October 28, an unprecedented landslide swallowed part of villages in Tra Leng and Tra Van communes in Nam Tra My District, burying nearly 50 local residents. By 10.30am on October 29, 16 people have been found dead.



Landslides in the km68 on the National Road No.40B have been already cleared. The rescue and serach force of the Military Region 5 has continued to clean and repair other points with risk of landslide along the road for public transport.

A team of miltary officials of the Quang Nam Provincial Border Guard comes to Phuoc Son District on October 29. At the scene of the landslide in Phuoc Son District On the same day, five groups of 200 workers of Dak Mi 2 Hydropower Plant in Phuoc Son District’s Phuoc Cong Commune were isolated due to landslides. The local authorities have been seeking ways to approach the scene to provide food for workers and carry them out of the site. Dak Mi 2 Hydropower Plant in Phuoc Son District’s Phuoc Cong Commune Dak Mi 2 Hydropower Plant in Phuoc Son District’s Phuoc Cong Commune Landslides in the km68 on the National Road No.40B Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Binh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army speaks at the meeting on the rescue operation. Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Trinh Dinh Dung (central) leads a delgation to Bac Tra My District in Quang Nam Province to work with the rescue and search force. At the site of unprecedented landslide in Nam Tra My District

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh