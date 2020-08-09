Sub-projects under North-South Expressway Project speeded up





Up to now, the Ministry of Transport has approved the technical design and total quotation of all 13 construction and installation packages of three sub-projects to be converted to public investment such as Mai Son - National Road No.45, Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay sections.The bidding documents will be issued in the first half of August.Minister Nguyen Van The required the relevant units to speed up of bidding progress to push up under construction projects at the end of September based on the requirement the Prime Minister.As regards five public-private partnership (PPP) investment projects, the Ministry of Transport has completed prequalification and issued bidding documents to choose investors.It is expected to select the investors and put the projects under construction in December and early 2021 respectively. By the end of 2022, the PPP projects will be completed.The main cable-stayed bridge under My Thuan 2 Bridge Project will be completed by the end of 2023.To prepare for the inauguration of projects, localities have handed over 569.9 kilometers out of 653.61 kilometers in need of site clearance. The remaining part is expected to be completed in the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong