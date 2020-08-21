Surplus of petroleum price stabilization fund reaches nearly US$429 mln





At the end of the first quarter, the surplus of Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund reached more than VND4,958 billion (US$213 million).In the second quarter this year, the deduction of contributions to funds was at VND5,490 billion (US$236 million), the total amount of spending was at VND471 billion (over US$20 million) and the accrued interest from the total surplus of the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund reached over VND4 billion (over US$172,000).

By Ha My- Translated by Huyen Huong