Surplus of petroleum price stabilization fund reaches nearly US$429 mln

SGGP
The Ministry of Finance informed that total surplus of the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund by the end of the second quarter of 2020 was at more than VND9, 981 billion (nearly US$429 million).

At the end of the first quarter, the surplus of Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund reached more than VND4,958 billion (US$213 million).

In the second quarter this year, the deduction of contributions to funds was at VND5,490 billion (US$236 million), the total amount of spending was at VND471 billion (over US$20 million) and the accrued interest from the total surplus of the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund reached over VND4 billion (over US$172,000).


By Ha My- Translated by Huyen Huong

