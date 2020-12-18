Surveillance cameras to be installed on passenger vehicles as scheduled





The Ministry of Transport (MOT) required transport businesses to still comply with the provisions according to the regulations of Decree 10/2020/ND-CP auto transport business and conditions for auto transport business, Circular No. 12/2020 of the Ministry of Transport for organization and management of automobile transport activities and supporting services to road transport.Besides that, MOT also asked related units to study and propose specific instructions for installing cameras on transport business automobiles to propagate surveillance camera system’s efficiency to transport business units as well as help camera suppliers ensure its smooth operation.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong