Tan Son Nhat airport to perform automatic management system for warehouses

The Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch will carry out automatic aviation management and monitoring system for warehouses including warehouse services of Tan Son Nhat Cargo Services Company Limited (TCS) and Sai Gon Cargo Service Corporation (SCSC) from April 1. 
Accordingly, leaders of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch will directly instruct and give their opinions about building policies on coordination and problem-solving process. 

Tan Son Nhat airport to perform automatic management system for warehouses ảnh 1 A warehouse at TCS terminal. (Photo source: https://www.tcs.com.)
Besides, they will also work with representatives of Tan Son Nhat Cargo Services Company Limited and Sai Gon Cargo Service Corporation to adopt the plan of management and monitoring. 
This information was announced by Mr. Bui Le Hung, Head of Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch. 

