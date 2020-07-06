Tan Son Nhat Airport’s T3 project to start work in third quarter of 2021





Currently, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is establishing a project management board to serve appraisal and approval of the feasibility study report of the project, technical design and contractor selection.ACV coordinates closely with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to implement procedures for receiving land handover from the Ministry of National Defense.According to the plan, the investment preparation is expected to last within 12 months. After that, ACV will deploy the initial construction investment and complete in 24 months and apply for the operation license in the next one month.Besides that, ACV pledged to make efforts to implement and complete the project in 37 months as schedule.The passenger terminal has a total area of about 100,000 square meters and a designed capacity of 20 million passengers a year.After putting into the operation, the third terminal will contribute to reducing overload at the current domestic passenger terminal 1.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong