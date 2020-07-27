  1. National

A friendly meeting marking the 90th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Propaganda and Training sector (August 1, 1930-2020) and the 59th anniversary of establishment of the Central Office for South Vietnam's Propaganda and Training Commission (November 23, 1961-2020) were held in Tay Ninh Province in the morning of July 26.

Delegates offer incense at inauguration ceremony of improvement and upgrading work of the South Vietnam's Propaganda and Training Commission's Monument

On the same day, the province also inaugurated improvement and upgrading work of the South Vietnam's Propaganda and Training Commission's Monument.
Attending in the event were Member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Propaganda Department Vo Van Thuong; Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Standing Deputy Chairman of the Central Propaganda Department Vo Van Phuong; leaders of HCMC Party Committee, Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee, Propaganda and Training Commission of Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, Binh Duong and Ba Ria- Vung Tau. 
Tay Ninh marks Traditional Day of Propaganda and Training sector ảnh 1 Head of the Central Propaganda Department Vo Van Thuong (L) talks with delegates
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Vo Van Phuong said that the Party always determined the very important role of propaganda and training sector. 

The monument was formerly the workplace of the Central Office for South Vietnam's Propaganda and Training Commission and the revolutionary base of Central Commission for Propaganda and Education in the period of 1961 – 1975.

The work was funded from socialization sources.

On the occasion, 11 leaders of Party Committee and Commission for Propaganda and Education of Tay Ninh Province were awarded medal “For the career of propaganda and training”.
Tay Ninh marks Traditional Day of Propaganda and Training sector ảnh 2 The leaders pose a photo at the inauguration ceremony 




By Nong Ngan- Nguyen Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

