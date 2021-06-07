Tay Ninh Province opens Tan Nam- Meun Chey international border gate

Tay Ninh Province has many international border gates



Up to now, Tay Ninh Province has had a total of three international border gates including Moc Bai, Xa Mat and Tan Nam, three national border gates of Ka Tum, Chang Riec, Phuoc Tan and ten sub-border gates.





The People's Committee of Tay Ninh Province said that freight output and import-export turnovers through the Tan Nam border gate have tended to increase year-on-year. For this reason, Tan Nam border gate was upgraded into an international border gate, contributing to promoting cooperation and comprehensive development between the two provinces.Accordingly, the southwestern province of Tay Ninh set a target of developing Tan Nam into an eco-tourism border gate. Shortly, the international border gate will connect with the eco-tourism system of Lo Go - Xa Mat National Park and tourist destinations of Prey Veng Province, etc.

