Tay Ninh to build complex with logistics center, port, container depot

The project will cover 259.22ha in Trang Bang town, including a 159.70ha logistics centre, a 48.94ha ICD, and a 50.58ha complex port.



With modern technology and infrastructure, the multi-functional complex will have warehouses, storage yards, technical infrastructure, housing, offices, an executive centre, roads, green spaces and other services.

It will be close to Sai Gon River in the north and southeast directions, and adjacent to a residential area on Provincial Road No 789 in the southwest direction, and Ho Chi Minh Highway (running from northern Lang Son province to southern Ca Mau Province) in the northwest direction.

Nguyen Manh Hung, Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the project is expected to provide 1,500 jobs after completion.

The complex will help exploit inland waterway routes on the Sai Gon River and reduce traffic pressure on roads. It will also take full advantage of domestic transshipment, export and transit of goods in the southeastern region and southern key economic region.

Road, inland waterway and seaway transport connections in the region are also expected to improve.