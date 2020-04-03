Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19

Foreign nationals entering Vietnam visa-free or on tourist visas, including e-Visa, who had their period of stay expired but unable to leave the country because of the pandemic can apply for an extension of temporary residence of up to 30 days, the department said in a document issued on April 1.

They can get guarantee of the embassy or consulate general of their country and lodge an application to the department.

Their application must include passport/or equivalent documentation, proofs of temporary residence registration and health declaration, and an application form stamped by the embassy or consulate general of their home country.

The Immigration Department will return the result five working days after a valid application is successfully submitted.

This policy is effective from March 30 to April 30.

Those who overstay their temporary residence permit for less than 10 days due to force majeure will be exempt from fine.

Vietnamplus