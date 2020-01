With a truly fun atmosphere of welcoming the year of the Rat as well as celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930), a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan sincerely offered incense and flowers to late President Ho Chi Minh at President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park on January 21.