Tet holiday- Wonderful time for experiencing Vietnam’s culture

US Consul General to HCMC Marie Damour

talks to Vietnamese students



Tet is also a great time for her to wear Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress).

Consul General of Thailand to Ho Chi Minh City Apirat Sugondhabhirom (Yellow T-shirt) offers scholarships to poor pupils in Pho Minh Pagoda, HCMC



The Consul General also shared that Songkran - the Thai New Year's national holiday and traditional Tet holiday of Vietnam have a lot of similarities.

Ms. Indira Lopez Arguelles,

Consul General of Cuba to Ho Chi Minh City



Regarding the sport sector, Cuban sport coaches could visit Vietnam to train the country’s athletes as well as develop the sports that Cuba being good at.

US Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Marie Damour shared that Tet holiday is a wonderful time to experience the traditional culture values of Vietnam; and she loved everything related to Tet such as food, ornaments and costumes.She often organized annual banquet celebrating Tet holiday for consular officers to welcome the Lunar New Year mutually.Ms. Marie Damour came back to Vietnam in 2019 after 15 years. According to her, although Vietnam has changed a lot, she highly appreciated the ways that Vietnamese people have taken care of traditional culture on Tet holiday, showed respect with their ancestors, grand-parents, parents, etc.Sharing about Vietnam Tet , Cuban Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Ms. Indira Lopez Arguelles, who has taken her mission in the city since 2017, said that she has experienced Tet holiday in Vietnam twice in 2018 and 2019.For her, enjoying Tet holiday in reality would be much more interesting than on newspapers.Tet is an occasion to visit her friends, to savor traditional dishes and gaze away the beautiful city with colorful New Year decorations.Consul General of Thailand to Ho Chi Minh City Mr. Apirat Sugondhabhirom, who began his mission in the middle of 2019 said that would be a special time for him to experience traditional Tet holiday in the country.He felt the bustling and busy atmosphere when people prepare for the Lunar New Year a few days before the holiday. Vietnamese people urgently finish their works as well as plan preparedness for everything in advance even several weeks before Tet.The two countries considered that the traditional New Year holiday is an important event of each country as well as core values of families and cultural root.At the joyful atmosphere of the upcoming Tet holiday, the consuls general do not forget to talk about the two-sided relationships.US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Marie Damour stressed that the Lunar New Year 2020 will take place during the time of celebrating the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between two countries. The celebration will be marked with some important events during 2020.With the conception of New Year with new successes, she believed that the relationship between Vietnam and the US would continue to grow, especially in the fields of investment and trade, education, public health, energy and defense.Ms. Indira Lopez Arguelles, Consul General of Cuba to Ho Chi Minh said that a lot of investment opportunities between two countries had been defined for 2020.She affirmed to send doctors, sport managers, construction workers, engineers, teachers and experts according to Vietnamese side’s requirements.Besides that, the Cuban Consul General said that her country is promoting advertisement of Vietnamese cultural and art activities to Cuba and vice versa.This year the two countries will celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations so many activities are expected to be held to strengthen economic and politic links between the two sides.Via this special occasion, Ms. Indira Lopez Arguelles sent wishes of prosperity and success to Vietnam and good health to the local people.She also wished a new dynamic period of cooperation relationship in economic field and trade in accordance with Vietnam and Cuba politic relations.In 2020, the relationship between Vietnam and Thailand will have a remarkable event which is the fifth anniversary of friendship relationship establishment between Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City.As this reason, Consul General of Thailand to Ho Chi Minh City Apirat Sugondhabhirom expected to launch cultural events as well as visits of exchange between the leaders of both cities.He also hoped that Vietnam would be successful as the ASEAN chairmanship in 2020.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong