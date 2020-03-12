Texting campaign in support of dioxin victims launched

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (VAVA) and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 called on organisations and individuals nationwide to support the campaign by texting DA CAM to 1409 from now to May 8. Each message means a donation worth VND20,000 to the victims.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, VAVA Chairman Nguyen Van Rinh said the association has run the SMS campaign since 2011, collecting over VND20 billion (US$858,200) in total.

Last year, the programme raised nearly VND1 billion, which was then used to repair houses for AO/dioxin victims, and present gifts to their families and care centres on special days.

This year, the programme sets a target of mobilising VND2 billion.

On the occasion, the association presented certificates of merit to four collectives and four individuals in recognition of their assistance to AO/dioxin victims in 2019.

More information on the programme can be obtained by contacting the hotline 19001530 or sending emails to cong1400@vtc.vn. People can also contact the VAVA Central Committee, headquartered at No.35, Ho Me Tri street, Nhan Chinh ward, Thanh Xuan district, Hanoi, via its phone number 024 6265 2645.

Money can also be sent to the bank account of the Vietnam AO/Dioxin Victims Fund 0031101234005 at the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank – Thanh Xuan branch.

