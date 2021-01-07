Thang Long Bridge re-operated after 5-month repair of bridge deck





The upgrade project costs nearly VND270 billion (US$11.6 million), starting on August 16, 2020.According to the Ministry of Transport, the surface of Thang Long bridge is designed with a 30-year expectancy, the 4-centimet concrete layer of the bridge surface is durable in 5 or 10 years.After reopening to traffic, the bridge allows vehicles to travel at a maximum speed of up to 80 kilometers an hour, contributing to easing traffic pressure on Nhat Tan Bridge and promoting the exploitation efficiency of the newly- inaugurated Mai Dich – Nam Thang Long Section of Hanoi's Ring Road No 3.Thang Long Bridge was built in the period from 1974 to 1985 under the support of the Soviet Union. The bridge was put into exploitation in May, 1985.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong