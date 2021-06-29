Medical staff instruct health and personal information declaration for Vietnamese workers overseas.



As soon as receiving them at the isolation areas, the functional forces performed disinfection for all vehicles and goods, instructed health and personal information declaration, checked the temperature and arranged the accommodations for the workers.

Accordingly, over 300 Vietnamese employees came back to the country from Japan.After the workers entered Vietnam at Noi Bai International Airport, they were taken to the Center for Defense and Security Education under Hong Duc University in Thanh Hoa Province for the quarantine.It is expected that Thanh Hoa Province would receive and conduct the quarantine for additional 343 Vietnamese people abroad on June 30.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Huyen Huong