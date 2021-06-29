  1. National

Thanh Hoa Province receives, performs quarantine for Vietnamese workers overseas

SGGP
From midnight of June 28 to the morning of June 29, Thanh Hoa Province received and implemented quarantine for over 300 Vietnamese workers overseas.
Accordingly, over 300 Vietnamese employees came back to the country from Japan.

After the workers entered Vietnam at Noi Bai International Airport, they were taken to the Center for Defense and Security Education under Hong Duc University in Thanh Hoa Province for the quarantine. 

Thanh Hoa Province receives, perform quarantine for Vietnamese workers overseas ảnh 1 Medical staff instruct health and personal information declaration for Vietnamese workers overseas.
As soon as receiving them at the isolation areas, the functional forces performed disinfection for all vehicles and goods, instructed health and personal information declaration, checked the temperature and arranged the accommodations for the workers. 
It is expected that Thanh Hoa Province would receive and conduct the quarantine for additional 343 Vietnamese people abroad on June 30. 

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Huyen Huong

