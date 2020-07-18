Thanh Hoa set to become model province

Thanh Hoa is expected to become one of the major centers of energy, manufacturing, processing, agriculture, tourism, education-training, health care, culture and sports, of the north central region and the country at large.



The province, along with Hanoi, Hai Phong city and Quang Ninh province, will form a development quadrangle in the north, the Politburo said.



Thanh Hoa also targets comprehensive development and a model province of the country by 2045, according to the plan.



The Politburo agreed on the need to issue a resolution on building and developing Thanh Hoa by 2030 with a vision towards 2045 and affirmed the Party’s viewpoint on the province’s important role and position in the region and the country.



Addressing the meeting, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong emphasised Thanh Hoa’s strategic position in economy-society, foreign affairs, national defence, and security.



He urged local Party organisation to better its leadership and management to carry forward Thanh Hoa’s potential, strength and significant position, driving the locality forward.



To turn Thanh Hoa into a model province, local officials and Party members need to make greater efforts, Trong said, stressing the significance of regional connectivity in this regard.



It was reported that Thanh Hoa takes lead among north central provinces in economic growth, and its state budget collection ranks 11th nationwide.



Industry has become the pillar of the local economy, with Nghi Son economic zone as the core. Meanwhile, tourism is projected to serve as an economic spearhead.



However, the Politburo said there remain limitations in Thanh Hoa regarding growth quality, socio-economic infrastructure, natural resources and environmental management, human resources quality and scientific and technological application.