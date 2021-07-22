Thanh Hoa to bring returners home from HCMC, Southern provinces on flights

(Illustrative photo:CDC Thanh Hoa)



The returners will leave Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC for Tho Xuan Airport in Thanh Hoa Province. Accordingly, Bamboo Airways covers airline tickets and the Thanh Hoa association of fellow-countrymen in HCMC will donate all the fees and costs related to transportation, accommodations, meals and Covid-19 testing during their trip from HCMC to Thanh Hoa.





The province will organize special flights to bring the self-employed workers without jobs, people 65 years old and older, children under 15 age, pregnant women home and those people who are trapping in HCMC for the work.Thanh Hoa Province will cover the costs of transportation from Tho Xuan Airport to quarantine facilities, the SARS-CoV-2 sample test, meals and accommodations for all the returners in the locality.From July 30 to September 22, the province is expected to receive 1,000 returners from HCMC and other provinces.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong