Thinh Long Bridge open to traffic in Nam Dinh Province

The length of the bridge is over 2.3km kilometers and its width is 12m with two lanes for motorized vehicles, and two other lanes for non-motorized ones.



The project was invested with a total capital of more than VND1.158 trillion (US$50.95 million). The fundings for the project comes from Vietnam's reciprocal capital and the preferential loans offered by the Korean Economic Development Co-operation Fund (EDCF).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Transport Minister Nguyen Ngoc Dong highly appreciated the effort of investor and Thang Long Project Management Unit (PMU Thang long) under the Ministry of Transport and local authorities in completing the project on-time.

The new bridge will connect main roads with each other, such as National Road 21, National Road 21B, the coastline of the country, the provincial coastal economic zone with Phap van-Cau Gie expressway and Cau Gie – Ninh Binh expressway.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh