Tho Tuong Bridge in Ha Tinh Province crossing La River put into operation

This is one of the key projects to celebrate the 19th Ha Tinh Provincial Party Congress for the term 2020-2025.The bridge crossing La River connects Duc Tho District in Ha Tinh Province and Nghe An province with its length of 300 meters and width of 9 meters.It was designed with two motorized lanes, lighting systems, handrails and the road connecting the two bridgeheads with 3.7 kilometers long.The project has total investment of VND215 billion (US$9.2 million) from the provincial budget.Tho Tuong Bridge was completed and put into exploitation to meet the travel needs and ensure safety for people and vehicles, synchronously connect regional traffic infrastructure system.Especially, it contributes to enhancing regional links between Hung Nguyen, Nam Dan districts, Vinh City in Nghe An Province and western districts of Ha Tinh province and Ho Chi Minh Road.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong