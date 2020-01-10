Three police officers killed in Hanoi’s suburban disturbance

According to the ministry, a number of rioters, armed with grenades, petrol bombs and other weapons, attacked those working at the construction site.



Three police officers and one rioter died during the incident, while another rioter was injured.

The ministry said relevant units have arrested the serious law violators and initiated a criminal case regarding the incident and legal proceedings against the suspects in accordance with the law.

The defence units have been building walls at Mieu Mon airport since December 31, 2019.

