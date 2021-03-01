  1. National

Three-year-old child survived 13-storey fall

A little girl (about 3 years old) miraculously survived falling from the 13th-floor balcony of an apartment building in Hanoi, caught by a passer-by.
The girl allegedly stumbled in between the handrails of apartment 12A in Nguyen Huy Tuong Apt. Complex where she hung on for dear life.
Three-year-old child survived 13-storey fall ảnh 1 A neighbor caught the moment on camera
Nguyen Ngoc Manh was sitting in his car when he heard a baby’s cry and people screaming and saw the girl. Manh rushed towards the building’s ground floor hallway and managed to catch her as she fell.

The girl reportedly suffered no trauma other than a broken arm and leg and is being held at Hanoi Central Children’s Hospital.

Her savior, a 30-year-old contract delivery driver from Dong Anh District, Hanoi, got his wrist sprained in the incident.

Gia Khanh - Translated by Tan Nghia

