Three-year-old child survived 13-storey fall

Nguyen Ngoc Manh got a spontaneous merit award after saving little N.H.P. On the evening of February 28, the unsupervised toddler named N.P.H climbed over the balcony of her family’s home on the 13th floor of Nguyen Huy Tuong Apartment Complex, Thanh Xuan district, Hanoi. She managed to grab the railings but fell down just several seconds then.



Nguyen Ngoc Manh was sitting in his truck when he heard a baby’s cry and people screaming and spotted the girl. Manh quickly climbed on top of an outhouse on the building’s ground floor and managed to catch her as she fell.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where X-ray results showed she had a dislocated hip joint and several broken bones, but no further trauma.

Her savior, a 30-year-old contract delivery driver from Dong Anh District, Hanoi, got his wrist sprained in the incident.

The Chairman of Hanoi City’s People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh on March 01, 2021 promptly signed Decision No. 995/QD-UBND on granting the award. A letter from Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue also acknowledged Nguyen Ngoc Manh’s courageous act.

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia