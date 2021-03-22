Thu Duc City to implement 31 key projects in 2021

The newly-established city has set a target of speeding up the construction progress of key projects, especially projects related to technical infrastructure, traffic connection, drainage, anti-flooding, urban embellishment, contributing to make changes and urban development.Particularly, 15 key projects are expected to be completed in 2021 including Phuoc Long A Kindergarten, Hiep Binh Phuoc- Saigon East Kindergarten, Hiep Binh Phuoc Middle School, Hiep Binh Phuoc Kindergarten, Linh Xuan 1 Kindergarten, construction and expansion project of the old Thu Duc District Police Head Office, So Ga garbage compression station, renovating and upgrading project of the Thu Duc City martyrs' cemetery, upgrading and expanding project of Le Van Viet Street across La Xuan Oai Street and My Thanh T-junction, the road axis between D1 and D2 connecting to 1.36-hectare land near the 38.4- hectare resettlement area in An Khanh Ward, upgrading and expanding project of District 2 Hospital in Binh Trung Tay Ward, anti-landslide embankment construction along Saigon River in Thao Dien Ward’s Quarter 4, maintenance dredging projects of Ngang Bridge Canal, compensation and site clearance for the construction of Luong Dinh Cua Street and Tran Nao - Luong Dinh Cua Intersection, compensation for site clearance and resettlement to build the park under Saigon Bridge Pier and the Saigon riverbank corridor.Below is a list of 16 key works and projects in Thu Duc City which will be started construction in 2021.1. An Khanh Ward Kindergarten2. Hiep Phu 1 Kindergarten3. Hiep Phu 2 Kindergarten4. Truong Thanh Kindergarten5. Phu Huu Middle School6. Phuoc Long B Kindergarten7. Truong Tho Kindergarten8. Linh Xuan 2 Kindergarten9. Sen Hong Kindergarten10. Drainage system at Vo Van Ngan Street11. Construction project of Ba Ca Street and Bridge12. Drainage system project along railway at Linh Dong Ward13. Upgrading project of Le Van Chi Street14. Building street and drainage system on the old National Highway 1315. Upgrading and expanding La Xuan Oai Street across Lo Lu Street and Nguyen Duy Trinh Street16. Anti-landslide work on the left side of Saigon River – The upstream area of Binh Loi Bridge

By Kieu Phong-Translated by Huyen Huong