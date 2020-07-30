Thua Thien –Hue isolates over 1,600 arrivals from pandemic areas

Among them, 38 people had close contact with cases of testing positive for COVID-19 or passed through coronavirus-hit places mentioned in emergency notices of the Ministry of Health, 20 cases with fever, cough symptoms came from the pandemic areas.



Currently, Thua Thien- Hue Province sent 1,660 people among 4,166 arrivals from the pandemic areas to isolation centers following the regulations.





Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thua Thien- Hue Province Phan Ngoc Tho directs functional forces to strengthen the Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

The Provincial Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control issued a decision to isolate eight cases at quarantine areas managed by the army. The province also took sample of 103 cases for quick coronavirus test of and all results showed negative with SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Besides that, 72 people are allowed to isolate at heath care centers under the supervision of the local people’s committees or directors of district-level healthcare centers, 1,580 Covid-19 suspected people conduct requirement of self-quarantine at home under management of commune-level steering committee for Covid-19 prevention and control.









By Van Thang- Van Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong