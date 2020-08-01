Thua Thien- Hue Province deploys strict Covid-19 measures, cancels Hue Festival

Residents will be fined if they are caught not wearing face masks while outside. People have been also asked to limit all non-essential travel, keep safe distance from others, and avoid public gatherings of more than 20 persons.



All citizens returning from Da Nang since July 1 have to complete health declaration and test for COVID-19.

The statement was made at a meeting on Covid-19 prevention and control in the province with the provincial Steering Committee for Disease Prevention and Control on July 31.

Additionally, Hue Festival 2020 has been canceled for the second time due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions. Earlier the organization board decided to postpone the festival that was scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 6.

This year’s event aims to highlight the 20-year milestone of Vietnam’s first internationally-acclaimed event of culture, arts, and tourism.

The seven day event is scheduled to consist of many activities, including highlights of the Grand Opening Ceremony honoring traditional and contemporary cultural values of the ancient capital city; a street festival themed “Colors of cultures” introduced colorful cultures of Vietnam and foreign countries; a food fair presenting Hue royal cuisine; a concert commemorating famous musician Trinh Cong Son; an art program honoring Huong River; EDM music festival; and the closing ceremony of Hue Festival. In addition, visitors will have a chance to enjoy a series of games and sport activities, such as Kite festival, Beer festival, a trade fair, traditional boat race and SUP race, VNExpress Marathon Race, and fine art exhibition.

By Van Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh