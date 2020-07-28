Thua Thien–Hue asks arrivals from Da Nang to conduct medical declaration

At the meeting of the Provincial Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thua Thien-Hue Province Phan Ngoc Tho stated that the coronavirus situation is getting worse and risk of pandemic inflection is high; and the pandemic outbreak in Da Nang could infect Hue.



It is important to conduct medical declaration for people travelling from Da Nang to Hue from July 10. Besides that, the province’s local authorities have to review, investigate and perform the medical declaration of each resident before July 28 to limit the pandemic outbreak.



The chairman also requested localities, organizations and agencies to suspend conferences and crowded activities if not really necessary, recommended people to wear facemask in crowded places, the health sector to urgently purchase 10,000 quick test kits in case of necessary.

Besides that, police officers, the Provincial Department of Tourism have to review all the motels and hotels to grasp the information of visitors.



Deputy Chief of Office of Thua Thien - Hue People's Committee Nguyen Dinh Bach yesterday informed the latest information related to Vietnam's 416th Covid-19 patient.



Thua Thien- Hue Province has 43 cases of F2, F3 relating to the 416th patient and 33 cases of F2 regarding to the 418th Covid-19 patient.



Currently, all cases of coronavirus infection are quarantined at home according to regulations and taken samples for Covid-19 testing.



By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong