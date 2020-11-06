Thua Thien-Hue asks Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant to halt construction activities

The provincial government has requested the company to cooperate with the search and rescue force, functional units to look for missing people and carry out disaster-response policies for employees who are victims of the landslide.



The local authorities has also asked the departments of Industry and Trade, Construction, Natural Resources and Environment, Industrial Safety Techniques and Environment Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade to investigate and evaluate the incident

The hydropower plant is facing with unsafe situation, especially in the rainy, flood, storm season, according to a report taken by the inspection team of the provincial People’s Committee on October 30.

The province’s Department of Industry and Trade has proposed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to quickly implement the safety evaluation of Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant.

In the Sunday evening of October 25, search and rescue operation of missing workers at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant was suspended due to typhoon Saudel. Earlier this morning rescuers reported five bodies of workers who were killed by a landslide were found. At 0 a.m. on October 12, 17 workers were buried by a landslide near Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Phong Xuan Commune, Phong Dien District. Two of them have been found dead on October 14 and 16 while the other 15 were still missing. On October 12, the 21-member rescue team of military officials came to the scene of the incident to look for missing people. The rescue team was hit by a landslide on the way of seeking for the workers. Only eight people escaped, while the other 13 were killed.





By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh