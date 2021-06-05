Tien Giang stops food, beverage outlets along highway to fight Covid-19

The funtional forces are permanently working at the checkpoints to require health declaration and check the temperature for returnees and arrivals from the other localities.



Currently, the Covid-19 pandemic is complicated and unexpected in the neighboring localities, especially in Ho Chi Minh City and Long An Province.

Earlier, Tien Giang Province ceased passenger vehicles on fixed routes, business cars and taxi cabs leaving Tien Giang for Ho Chi Minh City and other pandemic-hit localities.

Particularly, coffee shops, conferences and parties were also suspended from 5 p.m. on June 4.On the same day, the Cai Lay town authorities also issued a notification to suspend all the activities with crowded people, meetings and events gathering over 20 people in a room and over five people outside the offices, schools and hospitals.At the same time, the Mekong Delta province also established four medical checkpoints in Tan Huong Bridge, Than Cuu Nghia Toll Station in Chau Thanh District, the Provincial Road 879C in Cho Gao District and My Loi Bridge Toll Station in Go Cong Town.All the relevant forces are permanently working at the checkpoints to require health declaration and check the temperature of returnees and arrivals from the other localities to the province to ensure pandemic prevention and control.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong