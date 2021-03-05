Toddler falling from apartment building discharged from hospital

The girl had a dislocated hip joint upon arriving at the hospital on February 28, 2021, whereupon doctors decided to relocate the joint and apply a cast.

The little girl has regained her health The head of the Social Work Department at the Central Children’s Hospital visited and gave presents to the girl before she was discharged. The hospital also assigned helpers to visit little H. at her home for future check-ups.

Representatives of the hospital brought gifts for the toddler Previously, the unsupervised little girl fell out of the balcony of her home on the 13th floor and was caught in time by the heroic Nguyen Ngoc Manh, a truck delivery driver who happened to be in the vicinity at the time.

According to Head of Pediatric Orthopedics Department at the hospital Dr. Hoang Hai Duc, she has responded well to treatment, and X-ray as well as head CT results upon her discharge showed no abnormal signs.N.P.H. is scheduled for another hospital visit after two to three weeks to have her health re-evaluated.