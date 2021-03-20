Toll fees to be collected on Hanoi Highway from April 1

Beside 11 categories of vehicles listed as “exempted from paying user fee” that have been approved by the Ministry of Transport, city public buses and under 12-seater owned cars of households along the Hanoi Highway will enjoy a 50 percent discount in toll charges.



Head of the Department of Investment and Planning under the HCMC Department of Transport, Tran Chi Trung said that nearly 100 percent of the main road from Saigon Bridge and HCMC National University has been completed. Small paths on the left and right sides built parallel to the major road currently see a completion rate of 93 and 74 percent respectively.

The Hanoi Highway connects the city’s eastern gateway with Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces, as well as links the city with the central and northern provinces. The road expansion project is expected to help ease traffic circulation between eastern HCMC and Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces.

In July, 2009, the municipal People’s Committee delegated the HCMC Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company (CII) to invested in the at a total capital of VND4, 085 billion(US$177 million), he added.

Ms. Mai Thi Bao Tram, a representative of HCMC Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company (CII) said that owners of vehicles and transport businesses should register with CII or the office of the Hanoi Highway Toll Station at the No.466/2, Hanoi Highway in Phuoc Long A Ward in Thu Duc City to buy quarterly or monthly toll road Pass.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh