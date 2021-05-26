  1. National

Toll revenue through BOT stations reduces over 40 percent from beginning of May

SGGP
According to the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, from the beginning of May up to now, the toll revenue of the BOT projects has reduced over 40 percent compared with the previous time in advance the fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
The toll revenue through 54 BOT stations nationwide in the first quarter was VND3,294 billion (US$142 million) with the number of vehicles reaching 58 million turns which approximately equals the figures in 2019; however, the toll revenue of BOT stations has reduced remarkably from the beginning of May up to now. 

Toll revenue through BOT stations reduces over 40 percent from beginning of May ảnh 1                  Electronic toll collection (ETC) system on the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway 
Particularly, electronic toll collection (ETC) system on the entire Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway reached the highest revenue in the first quarter with an amount of VND620 billion (nearly US$27 million).

Secondly, the Phap Van- Cau Gie Expressway Investment and Upgrading Project and the National Highway No.51 Upgrading and Expansion Project reached over VND205 billion (US$8.9 million) in revenue.

The toll revenue for construction project of Ca Pass Tunnel on the National Highway No.1 was on the third rank with over VND188 billion (US$8.1 million).

Construction and investment projects of Thai Nguyen – Cho Moi in Bac Kan Province and Viet Tri – Ba Vi Bridge connecting National Highway No.32 and National Highway No.32C are two BOT projects with the lowest revenue of over VND8 billion (US$345.000).


By Minh Duy – Translated by Huyen Huong

