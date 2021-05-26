Toll revenue through BOT stations reduces over 40 percent from beginning of May

Electronic toll collection (ETC) system on the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway

Particularly, electronic toll collection (ETC) system on the entire Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway reached the highest revenue in the first quarter with an amount of VND620 billion (nearly US$27 million).





The toll revenue through 54 BOT stations nationwide in the first quarter was VND3,294 billion (US$142 million) with the number of vehicles reaching 58 million turns which approximately equals the figures in 2019; however, the toll revenue of BOT stations has reduced remarkably from the beginning of May up to now.Secondly, the Phap Van- Cau Gie Expressway Investment and Upgrading Project and the National Highway No.51 Upgrading and Expansion Project reached over VND205 billion (US$8.9 million) in revenue.The toll revenue for construction project of Ca Pass Tunnel on the National Highway No.1 was on the third rank with over VND188 billion (US$8.1 million).Construction and investment projects of Thai Nguyen – Cho Moi in Bac Kan Province and Viet Tri – Ba Vi Bridge connecting National Highway No.32 and National Highway No.32C are two BOT projects with the lowest revenue of over VND8 billion (US$345.000).

By Minh Duy – Translated by Huyen Huong