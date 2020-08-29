  1. National

Ton Duc Thang Awards celebrates its 20th anniversary

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Municipal Labor Union and the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper co-held a ceremony to grant the 20th Ton Duc Thang Awards to 10 outstanding engineers and workers of the city on August 29.

Winners of the 20th Ton Duc Thang Awards (Photo: SGGP)

Winners of the 20th Ton Duc Thang Awards (Photo: SGGP)

The event is among activities commemorating the late President Ton Duc Thang, an eminent worker and venerable leader of Vietnamese worker class, on the occasion of the 132nd anniversary of his birth (on August 20, 1888- 2020).
Speaking at the event, the municipal Labor Union’s chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said the Ton Duc Thang Awards has honored 211 outstanding engineers and workers for their remarkable initiatives, technical innovation and practical scientific projects at their organizations over the past 20 years in key fields of mechanical electrical refrigeration, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, manufacturing engineering, high technology farming, information technology (IT).
They have made nonstop efforts to improve ability, access and apply science and technology advances and more create in their working, she added.
Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem proposed labor unions of all levels to speed patriotic and good labor emulation movements to develop creative individuals, and organize skill competitions where workers will show off their vocational skills.
This year’s winners included Vu Huy Tuan from Go Vap District Electricity Company, Nguyen Minh Nhut from TICO Joint Stock Company, Le Minh Hoa from Vinasun Corp, Hoang Minh Phuoc from Nissei Electric VietNam Co., Ltd. , Nguyen Hoang Tan from Thong Nhat Rubber One Member Company Limited, Huynh Khac Thinh from Unilever Vietnam International Company Limited., Nguyen Khanh Hung from Dai Dung Mechanics and Construction Joint Stock Company, Le Thi Be Ba from the Center for Business Incubation of Agricultural High Technology in HCMC, Le Van Cua from HCMC High-tech Agriculture Research and Development Center and Le Truong Tho from HCMC Irrigation Management Company.
Ton Duc Thang Awards celebrates its 20th anniversary ảnh 1 Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem speaks at the award ceremony. 
Ton Duc Thang Awards celebrates its 20th anniversary ảnh 2 Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem and the municipal Labor Union’s chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy  give certificate of merit to  Hoang Minh Phuoc. 
Ton Duc Thang Awards celebrates its 20th anniversary ảnh 3 Deputy-in-chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Ngoc Anh (L )and Head of the Organization Board of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor , Vu Anh Duc (R) offer certificate of merit to Vu Huy Tuan.
Ton Duc Thang Awards celebrates its 20th anniversary ảnh 4 The municipal Labor Union’s chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy 
Ton Duc Thang Awards celebrates its 20th anniversary ảnh 5 Winner, Vu Huy Tuan and his family
Ton Duc Thang Awards celebrates its 20th anniversary ảnh 6 At the award ceremony 

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more