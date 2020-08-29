Ton Duc Thang Awards celebrates its 20th anniversary



The event is among activities commemorating the late President Ton Duc Thang , an eminent worker and venerable leader of Vietnamese worker class, on the occasion of the 132nd anniversary of his birth (on August 20, 1888- 2020).

Speaking at the event, the municipal Labor Union’s chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said the Ton Duc Thang Awards has honored 211 outstanding engineers and workers for their remarkable initiatives, technical innovation and practical scientific projects at their organizations over the past 20 years in key fields of mechanical electrical refrigeration, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, manufacturing engineering, high technology farming, information technology (IT).

They have made nonstop efforts to improve ability, access and apply science and technology advances and more create in their working, she added.

Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem proposed labor unions of all levels to speed patriotic and good labor emulation movements to develop creative individuals, and organize skill competitions where workers will show off their vocational skills.

This year’s winners included Vu Huy Tuan from Go Vap District Electricity Company, Nguyen Minh Nhut from TICO Joint Stock Company, Le Minh Hoa from Vinasun Corp, Hoang Minh Phuoc from Nissei Electric VietNam Co., Ltd. , Nguyen Hoang Tan from Thong Nhat Rubber One Member Company Limited, Huynh Khac Thinh from Unilever Vietnam International Company Limited., Nguyen Khanh Hung from Dai Dung Mechanics and Construction Joint Stock Company, Le Thi Be Ba from the Center for Business Incubation of Agricultural High Technology in HCMC, Le Van Cua from HCMC High-tech Agriculture Research and Development Center and Le Truong Tho from HCMC Irrigation Management Company.

Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem speaks at the award ceremony. Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem and the municipal Labor Union’s chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy give certificate of merit to Hoang Minh Phuoc. Deputy-in-chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Ngoc Anh (L )and Head of the Organization Board of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor , Vu Anh Duc (R) offer certificate of merit to Vu Huy Tuan. The municipal Labor Union’s chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy Winner, Vu Huy Tuan and his family At the award ceremony



By Thai Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh