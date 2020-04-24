Top leader chairs national cadres conference

Speaking at the event, held by the Political Bureau, the leader expressed his delight at the country’s achievements in the fight against the pandemic which, he said, help consolidate public trust and Vietnam’s stature in international arena.

As Vietnam is serving as the ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and holding Party congresses at all levels towards the 13th National Party Congress, he said epidemic prevention and control must be carried out in tandem with socio-economic development, guarantee of national defence-security and external relations.

He highlighted the need to reach public consensus in the effort.

About the 13th National Party Congress, the leader said focus must be on the document and personnel work, adding that the personnel work plays a crucial role in Party building and a core part of all Party activities, deciding the success or failure of the revolution.

The personnel work must be well carried out from the Party congresses at all levels to the 13th National Party Congress, he said, adding that it is an especially important task related to the survival and sustainable development of the Party and the country.

The leader stressed that the personnel work must be done in a scientific, strict, unbiased and objective manner in each stage, deserving the trust and expectation of the entire Party, people and armed forces.

Delivering a report at the event, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in response to the appeal by the Party and State leader, people and soldiers at home and abroad have joined hands to fight the COVID-19. As a result, Vietnam has basically contained the spread of the epidemic with 268 infection cases 223 of them have fully recovered, and no deaths.

International organisations such as the United Nations and the World Health Organisation, many countries and media outlets have heralded Vietnam as an effective and low-cost anti-epidemic model which has been welcomed by the public.

The initial success is proving the power of the tradition of solidarity and patriotism of the nation in the most difficult moments, strengthening public trust on the Party and State leadership and affirming the supremacy and good nature of the political system, he said.

Participants at the event proposed macro-measures to restore and promote socio-economic development following the pandemic. They also agreed with proposals to tackle business difficulties, improve business environment and boost exports, step up external activities and consolidate national defence-security, considering it a major political task of the country, departments and agencies in the near future.