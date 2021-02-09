Top leader holds phone talks with United Russia party Chairman

Medvedev congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and Nguyen Phu Trong on re-election as the Party General Secretary.



He held that the congress is an important milestone for Vietnam with the definition of major tasks for the country to continue boosting economic development for happiness and prosperity of Vietnamese people, contributing to maintaining peace and security in the region and the world.



He conveyed the regards from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, while highly evaluating the sound partnership between the two parties and countries, and affirming that Russia attaches much importance to the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam.



For his part, Party General Secretary and State President Trong thanked President Putin, Medvedev and the United Russia party as well as Russian people for their warm sentiment towards Vietnam, which manifests the trust and friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two parties and nations.



He briefed the United Russia party leader on major outcomes of the 13th National Party Congress, affirming that the Party and State of Vietnam stick with its policy of paying great attention to reinforcing and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.



The relationship between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the United Russia party has created an important foundation for the promotion of the partnership between the two countries in a deep and effective manner, benefiting both sides and contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world, he said.



Trong and Medvedev discussed a number of measures to boost bilateral ties in the future. Medvedev said that Russia is willing to work with Vietnam in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and all other aspects.