Top leader orders careful preparations for Army’s 11th Party Congress

He made the statement while chairing a working session between the Politburo and the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board in Hanoi on September 12. Also attending the event were Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong.

Giving comments on the draft documents and personnel work preparations for the VPA’s 11th Party Congress for the 2020-2025 period, the top leader said he highly appreciated the quality of the documents.

He spoke highly of the VPA’s efforts in implementing its entrusted missions, including public mobilisation, foreign relations and successful business operations.

However, the army should have better management in land use as well as closer coordination with the police force to outline better strategies to protect the nation, he said, hoping the VPA will make further contributions to the building of the Party and political system.

A political draft report presented at the event states that over the past time, the commission has fully performed the role as a strategic advisor of the Party and State in military and national defence affairs. Besides, it highlights the VPA’s strength and combat preparedness together with effective defence diplomacy, which have made important contributions to defending the nation and improving the country’s prestige on the international arena.

Participants at the event agreed on the content and orientations for carrying out military and Party building task for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Accordingly, greater efforts will be made to develop a pure and strong Party Organisation within the VPA as well as a regular, elite and modern army. The army will also maintain its high combat preparedness, and stand ready to respond to non-traditional security incidents, helping ensure a peaceful and stable environment for national construction.

The personnel work for the congress has been carried out with a high sense of responsibility and democracy, and in line with procedures as well.