Top leader presents appointment decisions to new ambassadors

They are representing Vietnam in Russia, Belgium, Singapore, France, Austria, Hungary, Chile, Sri Lanka, and Greece.



Following the ceremony, Trong met with the newly-accredited ambassadors as well as heads of Vietnamese representative offices overseas.

Analysing the regional and global situation as well as the opportunities and challenges facing Vietnam, he asked them to uphold the tradition of solidarity and utilise the support of international friends to perform their tasks.

The diplomats need to thoroughly grasp and consistently implement the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of international relations, and being a trustable friend and partner and responsible member of the international community, he said.

They were also asked to focus on research and analysis of the local and wider situation to propose solutions and strategies to the Party and the State, contributing to building the foreign policy and drafting documents for the 13th National Party Congress.