Top leader sends greetings to VN Journalists’ Association on 70th anniversary

In a letter to the VJA on the occasion of its 70th anniversary (April 21), the top leader reviewed the performance of Vietnamese journalists over the past seven decades, saying they have stayed united and creative, and strived to overcome difficulties, significantly contributing to the national revolutionary cause.

He highlighted their role in disseminating guidelines of the Party, and policies and laws of the State, and encouraging people to join the struggles for national independence and freedom in the past as well as the present cause of national construction and defence.

They have also played an active part in building a pure and strong Party and political system, and consolidating and strengthening the great national unity bloc, the leader said.

Pointing out the heavy but glorious tasks of journalists in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, he urged the association to improve expertise for its members, as well as renovate its operational methods.

He also called on all-level Party Committees, authorities and people of all strata to facilitate the operation of journalists.