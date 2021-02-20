Top leader welcomes Chinese Minister of Public Security

Zhao congratulated on the success of the recent 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which he said will open up a new chapter in the country’s socialism building cause.



He also congratulated Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as the General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee.



The Chinese minister told the host that his visit aims to step up the implementation of joint high-level perceptions, especially in law enforcement.



He highly evaluated the results of bilateral cooperation in Covid-19 prevention and control, while expressing his belief that the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the CPV, will gain greater achievements in national building and development and successfully carry out targets set by the 13th National Party Congress.



Zhao said that in the coming time, the two ministries will continue working together in implementing common perceptions of the two countries’ senior leaders, speed up collaboration in crime prevention and control, thus helping to develop the bilateral relations more intensively and extensively, bringing practical benefits to the people of both nations and maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world.



Trong spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks between the two ministers of public security, and proposed the ministries maintain the effective implementation of high-ranking leaders’ common perceptions on security cooperation and law enforcement, and promote their special roles in the new normal situation of pandemic prevention and control, and economic recovery and development.



He also suggested the two ministries increase exchanges and meetings through flexible forms.



The top leader affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach importance to consolidating and developing the friendly neighbourliness with their Chinese counterparts.



Vietnam is willing to, together with China, maintain high-level communications, well control differences, effectively carry out cooperation in various fields, and continuously develop their relations in a healthy and stable manner, Trong said.