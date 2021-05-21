Top legislator asks for EU's support in accessing COVID-19 vaccines

Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hue also sought the bloc’s cooperation with Vietnam as regards sharing the copyright for vaccine production technologies.

For his part, Aliberti emphasised the importance of increasing vaccinations against COVID-19 to create broad coverage as soon as possible, affirming that the EU strongly supports the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) mechanism.

The mechanism has so far provided 2.4 million doses for Vietnam and will continue to increase the number by the end of the year, he added.

Both host and guest expressed their delight at progress made in ties between Vietnam and the EU, especially the positive economic and trade growth recorded despite the pandemic.

They agreed with an initiative from the European Parliament (EP)'s Committee on International Trade on establishing a joint cooperation mechanism to monitor and continue promoting the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

The two sides affirmed that they attach importance to and promote the comprehensive partnership and cooperation, including strengthening relations between Vietnam’s National Assembly and the EP as well as with the parliaments of EU member countries, particularly in legislation. The promotion of cooperation between the EP and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), of which Vietnam is an important bridge, is also necessary, they noted.

Considering the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) an important partner of the EU and underscoring the bloc’s support for ASEAN's centrality, the ambassador said he hopes Vietnam will continue playing an active role in the reconciliation of regional issues.

Hue said that Vietnam backs the EU’s role in sustaining peace, stability, and development in Asia-Pacific and the world.

Vietnam will make every effort to cooperate with ASEAN leaders regarding the reconciliation of regional issues, the top legislator affirmed.

Vietnamplus